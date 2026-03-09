JL Oswal Group's Rs 1,550 Crore Investment to Boost Punjab's Economy

The JL Oswal Group is set to infuse Rs 1,550 crore into Punjab's economy over the next three years, showcasing growing confidence in the state's investor-friendly atmosphere. The announcement was made by Punjab Industries, Commerce, and Investment Promotion Minister Sanjeev Arora on Monday.

According to Arora, the investment is slated to span several sectors, including digital infrastructure, textiles, industrial parks, hospitality, and renewable energy. Notably, about Rs 500 crore will be allocated for enhancing digital infrastructure via an edge data center in collaboration with Essar Group's Black Box technology firm.

Furthermore, the investment aims to create over 4,000 direct and indirect jobs, transforming Punjab's business landscape. Minister Arora expressed optimism about the state's industrial growth, emphasizing the significant role played by the leadership of Kamal Oswal, chairman of the JL Oswal Group.

(With inputs from agencies.)