Surge in Renewable Energy Trading: IEX Sees 30% Growth

The Indian Energy Exchange has announced a substantial rise in electricity trade volumes, clocking in at 12,550 million units for February 2026. This marks a 30.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

In addition, the trading of renewable energy certificates reached 18.86 lakh, 15.2% higher than the previous year. The trades occurred between February 11 and February 25, with prices ranging from Rs 333-337 apiece.

Notably, the average clearing price in the Day Ahead Market fell 18.3% year-on-year to Rs 3.58/unit. Similarly, the Real Time Market saw prices decline by 18.7% to Rs 3.59/unit. This reduced pricing has benefited consumers, offering them a cost-effective alternative to their traditional power sources.

