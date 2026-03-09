Left Menu

Deadly Delhi Bus Race Sparks Chaos and Tragedy

A reckless bus race resulted in two deaths and two injuries in Delhi, triggering violent protests. Chaos ensued on the Najafgarh-Nangloi Road as residents accused the buses of racing each other. Police detained the bus driver and are investigating the crash amid public outcry against dangerous driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:53 IST
Deadly Delhi Bus Race Sparks Chaos and Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a high-speed race between two Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses led to a catastrophic accident in Nihal Vihar on Monday morning, claiming two lives and injuring two others. The reckless driving prompted an outraged crowd to vandalize property and set a bus ablaze, escalating tensions in the area.

This devastating collision unfolded on the bustling Najafgarh-Nangloi Road, where residents gathered in large numbers to protest against the alleged negligence of the bus driver. Eyewitnesses and relatives allege the buses were racing to reach stops first, leading to the fatal incident. Two victims, Kamaljeet and Ravikant, tragically lost their lives, while two other individuals, Aman and a woman, remain hospitalized with severe injuries.

The police have detained the driver, identified as Deepak, and initiated an investigation into the crash. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to determine if reckless driving or technical malfunctions were involved. Meanwhile, the community mourns amid calls for enhanced road safety and accountability from public transportation operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

Oil Shock and Political Turmoil: Iran's New Leadership and Global Ripples

 Global
2
Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

Iran's Power Shift: Mojtaba Khamenei's Rise and Global Consequences

 Global
3
Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

Mass Evacuation of Stranded Indian Nationals from Doha

 United Arab Emirates
4
Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

Global Energy Crisis Ignited by Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026