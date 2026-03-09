Deadly Delhi Bus Race Sparks Chaos and Tragedy

In a tragic turn of events, a high-speed race between two Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses led to a catastrophic accident in Nihal Vihar on Monday morning, claiming two lives and injuring two others. The reckless driving prompted an outraged crowd to vandalize property and set a bus ablaze, escalating tensions in the area.

This devastating collision unfolded on the bustling Najafgarh-Nangloi Road, where residents gathered in large numbers to protest against the alleged negligence of the bus driver. Eyewitnesses and relatives allege the buses were racing to reach stops first, leading to the fatal incident. Two victims, Kamaljeet and Ravikant, tragically lost their lives, while two other individuals, Aman and a woman, remain hospitalized with severe injuries.

The police have detained the driver, identified as Deepak, and initiated an investigation into the crash. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to determine if reckless driving or technical malfunctions were involved. Meanwhile, the community mourns amid calls for enhanced road safety and accountability from public transportation operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)