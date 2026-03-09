Left Menu

Tragic Road Accidents Claim Three Lives in Jammu & Kashmir

Three people, including a woman and her newborn baby, were killed in two separate road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir. In Rajouri, a car-bus collision claimed two lives, injuring another. In Jammu, a motorcycle-truck crash resulted in one death and two severe injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:09 IST
Three lives, including a woman and her newborn, were lost in tragic road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The first incident occurred in Rajouri's Sunderbani area, where a car, driven by Shakeel Ahmad, collided with a school bus. The crash resulted in the deaths of Shanaz Akhter, 40, and her five-day-old baby. Ahmad, who hails from Mandi Poonch, sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

In a separate incident in Jammu, near Miran Sahib, a motorcycle collided with a truck coming from the wrong direction. The collision left one person dead and two others seriously injured. Far-reaching questions about road safety and adherence to traffic rules have been raised by these incidents.

