Tragic Road Accidents Claim Three Lives in Jammu & Kashmir

Three lives, including a woman and her newborn, were lost in tragic road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The first incident occurred in Rajouri's Sunderbani area, where a car, driven by Shakeel Ahmad, collided with a school bus. The crash resulted in the deaths of Shanaz Akhter, 40, and her five-day-old baby. Ahmad, who hails from Mandi Poonch, sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

In a separate incident in Jammu, near Miran Sahib, a motorcycle collided with a truck coming from the wrong direction. The collision left one person dead and two others seriously injured. Far-reaching questions about road safety and adherence to traffic rules have been raised by these incidents.