Middle East Tensions Stall Trump's Gaza Peace Initiative
President Trump's Middle East peace plan faces a setback as US-Iran tensions escalate. The disarmament talks with Hamas are paused amid the conflict, raising questions about the plan's viability. Gulf states' financial pledges for Gaza now hang in the balance, adding further uncertainty to the initiative's future.
Efforts to advance President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan have hit a pause due to escalated conflicts involving the US and Iran, according to well-placed sources. This development threatens to stall Trump's key policy aim, which heavily depends on Palestinian group Hamas disarming in return for amnesty.
The dispute, sparked on February 28 with a US-Israeli attack on Iran, has led to broader regional warfare. This has cast doubt on the financial commitments several Gulf Arab states made to support the plan for Gaza. Despite the freeze, White House mediators still report progress towards disarmament, though Iran's influence on Hamas remains a formidable challenge.
Concerns persist about potential threats on the US-led military base in Israel, compounding fears for the diplomatic effort's longevity. As the U.S. focuses more on the Iran conflict, prospects for an immediate resolution seem dim, leaving peace in the Middle East hanging in the balance.
