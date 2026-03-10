Sky-High Fuel: Aviation Industry Faces Jet Fuel Price Surge

The aviation industry is grappling with unprecedented increases in jet fuel prices, driven by the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This surge in prices is prompting airlines worldwide to hike fares and revise financial projections, as fuel now accounts for a substantial portion of operating expenses.

Jet fuel prices have escalated from $85-$90 per barrel to $150-$200, impacting various airlines differently. Air New Zealand has announced ticket price increases and suspended its fiscal 2026 earnings forecast. Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific is adjusting flight schedules and maintaining fuel surcharges, whereas Hong Kong Airlines plans to raise fuel surcharges sharply.

Other airlines like IAG and Qantas Airways are exploring strategic pricing and capacity adjustments. United Airlines anticipates a significant impact on its first-quarter results, while Vietnam Airlines seeks relief from environmental taxes on jet fuel as their operating costs surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)