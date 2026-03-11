Traffic Violations Surge in Jammu & Kashmir: Over 16,000 Vehicles Seized in a Year

In a significant crackdown on traffic violations, over 16,000 vehicles were seized in Jammu and Kashmir last year. Despite deploying advanced traffic management tools, the enforcement needs continued rigor as authorities aim to enhance road safety across the region.

During a key meeting, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and IGP (Traffic) M Suleiman reviewed efforts including the use of modern equipment like breath analysers and speed detection devices. The measures also entailed deploying additional patrol vehicles to ensure greater oversight on highways where 16 accident hotspots have been identified.

Furthermore, the PM Rahat Scheme is facilitating cashless medical aid to accident victims during the critical "golden hour," with substantial funds allocated to ensure its effective implementation. The Transport Department is also focusing on data-driven interventions to target high-risk areas and reduce accidents.

