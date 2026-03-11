Left Menu

Traffic Violations Surge in Jammu & Kashmir: Over 16,000 Vehicles Seized in a Year

In Jammu and Kashmir, over 16,000 vehicles were seized last year for traffic rule violations. Authorities are using advanced equipment for better enforcement and have identified major accident hotspots. Safety initiatives like PM Rahat are in place to provide quick medical help to accident victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:36 IST
Traffic Violations Surge in Jammu & Kashmir: Over 16,000 Vehicles Seized in a Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on traffic violations, over 16,000 vehicles were seized in Jammu and Kashmir last year. Despite deploying advanced traffic management tools, the enforcement needs continued rigor as authorities aim to enhance road safety across the region.

During a key meeting, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and IGP (Traffic) M Suleiman reviewed efforts including the use of modern equipment like breath analysers and speed detection devices. The measures also entailed deploying additional patrol vehicles to ensure greater oversight on highways where 16 accident hotspots have been identified.

Furthermore, the PM Rahat Scheme is facilitating cashless medical aid to accident victims during the critical "golden hour," with substantial funds allocated to ensure its effective implementation. The Transport Department is also focusing on data-driven interventions to target high-risk areas and reduce accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
3
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026