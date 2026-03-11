New Trains Transforming Regional Connectivity in South India

In a significant boost to regional connectivity in South India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched six new train services covering various destinations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Railway Ministry has confirmed that four of these trains will operate on a weekly schedule starting in March.

Among the newly inaugurated services is the 22-coach Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat, which begins its commercial journey on March 12. The route links Nagercoil and Charlapalli, enhancing travel between these key southern hubs. Additionally, the Pollachi-Palakkad MEMU train and Mangaluru-Rameswaram Express will begin regular operations shortly after.

The ministry emphasized the transformative impact of these services, which aim to strengthen ties between industrial and cultural centers. Enhanced connectivity is expected to benefit students, traders, and pilgrims alike, making travel safer, faster, and more affordable across the southern region.

