Signal Snag Causes Delays on Eastern Railway

Suburban EMU trains were delayed by 30 minutes due to a signal issue at Belghoria station in West Bengal. The snag, affecting the Eastern Railway’s Sealdah main division, was resolved promptly, allowing normal operations to resume within half an hour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, EMU local trains experienced delays of approximately 30 minutes due to a signal malfunction at Belghoria station, located in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, according to railway officials.

Operational disruptions occurred on the Eastern Railway's Sealdah main division, with train movements continuing along two out of four available lines, the official stated.

Prompt action resolved the signalling issue within 30 minutes, allowing normal train operations to resume, as confirmed by the Eastern Railway authorities.

