Signal Snag Causes Delays on Eastern Railway

On Friday, EMU local trains experienced delays of approximately 30 minutes due to a signal malfunction at Belghoria station, located in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, according to railway officials.

Operational disruptions occurred on the Eastern Railway's Sealdah main division, with train movements continuing along two out of four available lines, the official stated.

Prompt action resolved the signalling issue within 30 minutes, allowing normal train operations to resume, as confirmed by the Eastern Railway authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)