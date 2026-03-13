Left Menu

India's Vigilance over Seafarers Amidst Escalating Gulf Tensions

India intensifies its efforts to ensure the safety of its vessels and seafarers in the Gulf region amid rising tensions and maritime security concerns. Approximately 23,000 Indian seafarers are operating in the Gulf. Authorities are vigilant through active monitoring and communication with maritime professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:37 IST
India's Vigilance over Seafarers Amidst Escalating Gulf Tensions
Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha (Photo/@pibindia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to escalating security concerns in the Gulf region, India has ramped up its vigilance over Indian-flagged vessels and seafarers. The ongoing regional tensions have prompted the Indian government to closely monitor three key vessels stationed in the Gulf of Oman.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Chief Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, emphasized the commitment to safeguarding the country's maritime workforce. As of now, 76 Indian seafarers are aboard the monitored vessels in the Gulf of Oman, while 677 seafarers are aboard 24 vessels in the Persian Gulf.

The Directorate General of Shipping has been proactively communicating with seafarers and their families, providing support through a 24/7 helpline. Furthermore, measures are in place to facilitate the return of Indian nationals whose employment terms have concluded amid the ongoing conflict.

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026