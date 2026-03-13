India's Vigilance over Seafarers Amidst Escalating Gulf Tensions

In response to escalating security concerns in the Gulf region, India has ramped up its vigilance over Indian-flagged vessels and seafarers. The ongoing regional tensions have prompted the Indian government to closely monitor three key vessels stationed in the Gulf of Oman.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Chief Secretary at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, emphasized the commitment to safeguarding the country's maritime workforce. As of now, 76 Indian seafarers are aboard the monitored vessels in the Gulf of Oman, while 677 seafarers are aboard 24 vessels in the Persian Gulf.

The Directorate General of Shipping has been proactively communicating with seafarers and their families, providing support through a 24/7 helpline. Furthermore, measures are in place to facilitate the return of Indian nationals whose employment terms have concluded amid the ongoing conflict.