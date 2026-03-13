Left Menu

IndiGo Imposes Fuel Surcharges Amid Geopolitical Tensions

IndiGo Airlines introduces fuel surcharges on flight tickets due to soaring jet fuel prices influenced by geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran. The surcharges range from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300 depending on the route. The airline aims to cushion the impact on operational costs while minimizing customer burden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:00 IST
IndiGo Imposes Fuel Surcharges Amid Geopolitical Tensions
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo Airlines is set to implement fuel surcharges on both domestic and international flights starting March 14, as a response to the steep rise in jet fuel prices. The increase is attributed to geopolitical tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran, significantly affecting Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs.

The surcharge for flights within the Indian subcontinent is pegged at Rs 425, whereas services to the Middle East will witness an Rs 900 addition. For flights to South East Asia, China, Africa, and West Asia, the surcharge will be Rs 1,800, and Europe-bound flights will see a Rs 2,300 hike.

Despite the significant operational impact due to ATF's contribution of nearly 40% to overall costs, IndiGo has opted for a modest surcharge to ease the potential financial strain on passengers. On a related note, Air India and Air India Express have also announced similar surcharges recently.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026