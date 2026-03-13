IndiGo Imposes Fuel Surcharges Amid Geopolitical Tensions

IndiGo Airlines is set to implement fuel surcharges on both domestic and international flights starting March 14, as a response to the steep rise in jet fuel prices. The increase is attributed to geopolitical tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran, significantly affecting Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) costs.

The surcharge for flights within the Indian subcontinent is pegged at Rs 425, whereas services to the Middle East will witness an Rs 900 addition. For flights to South East Asia, China, Africa, and West Asia, the surcharge will be Rs 1,800, and Europe-bound flights will see a Rs 2,300 hike.

Despite the significant operational impact due to ATF's contribution of nearly 40% to overall costs, IndiGo has opted for a modest surcharge to ease the potential financial strain on passengers. On a related note, Air India and Air India Express have also announced similar surcharges recently.