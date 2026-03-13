Finance Minister Defends Rs 4.13 Lakh Crore Supplementary Grants Amid Fiscal Strategy Debate

In a crucial parliamentary session, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a supplementary demand for grants amounting to Rs 4.13 lakh crore, clarifying that the sum includes Rs 1.71 lakh crore as technical supplementary. This finance manoeuvre draws primarily from reallocated savings, mitigating any new cash outgo.

Addressing fiscal strategies for 2025-26, the Minister assured that Revised Estimates stay under initial Budget Estimates, signalling prudent expenditure management. Notably, Rs 30,000 crore tackles pending MGNREGA dues and reinforces government promises to farmers, marking crucial strides in rural and agricultural sectors.

In agriculture, proactive government actions have lifted fertiliser stock levels to 163 lakh metric tons for April 2026, a record high compared to the previous year. The minister contrasted current governance with past administrations in Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing enhanced direct financial support for farmers and increased fiscal capacity with rising GDP.

Significant allocations also target defence and telecommunications sectors, with Rs 41,430.48 crore assigned to defence services and Rs 35,290 crore towards spectrum charges. This fiscal approach includes Rs 6,140 crore for veterans' healthcare through the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Services scheme.

Sitharaman underscored the importance of unity against international economic pressures, defending the necessity of a fiscal buffer of over Rs 50,000 crore as a safeguard against global uncertainties. Asserting that these measures reflect strategic financial planning, she called for national cohesion in facing external economic challenges.

Concluding her address, the Finance Minister emphasized the government's decisive actions, urging opposition unity and highlighting her administration's role in historic national transformation: "You keep writing poetry; we are writing history."

(With inputs from agencies.)