Rajasthan's LPG Crisis: Opposition Demands Swift Government Action

In Rajasthan, a deepening LPG crisis has sparked controversy, with the Leader of Opposition, Teekaram Jully, condemning the state's BJP government for its handling of the situation. Jully claims the government has become 'invisible' amid the crisis, leaving small traders, street vendors, and daily wage workers in a precarious position.

Drawing parallels with the relief provided during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jully is demanding that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's administration offer similar financial assistance for those affected by the shortage. He criticized the absence of effective government intervention, noting that black marketing of LPG continues unchallenged.

The crisis has major economic ramifications, halting operations of nearly 10,000 CNG auto-rickshaws in Jaipur and affecting livelihoods across the state. Jully emphasized the disparate impact on affluent households and small businesses, stating that while the former might find alternatives, the latter struggle to sustain their enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)