Rajasthan's LPG Crisis: Opposition Demands Swift Government Action
Teekaram Jully, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, criticized the BJP government for its inadequacy amid the ongoing LPG crisis. He highlighted the impact on small traders and daily wage workers, demanding immediate financial assistance similar to past COVID-19 measures. Jully pointed to black marketing and administrative failure as exacerbating factors.
- Country:
- India
In Rajasthan, a deepening LPG crisis has sparked controversy, with the Leader of Opposition, Teekaram Jully, condemning the state's BJP government for its handling of the situation. Jully claims the government has become 'invisible' amid the crisis, leaving small traders, street vendors, and daily wage workers in a precarious position.
Drawing parallels with the relief provided during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jully is demanding that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's administration offer similar financial assistance for those affected by the shortage. He criticized the absence of effective government intervention, noting that black marketing of LPG continues unchallenged.
The crisis has major economic ramifications, halting operations of nearly 10,000 CNG auto-rickshaws in Jaipur and affecting livelihoods across the state. Jully emphasized the disparate impact on affluent households and small businesses, stating that while the former might find alternatives, the latter struggle to sustain their enterprises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on LPG Black Marketing Amid Supply Panic
Telangana Takes Firm Stance Against LPG Black Marketing
Kolkata Police Cracks Down on LPG Black Marketing
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Fuel Black Marketing Amidst West Asia Tensions
Stalin lists achievements, cites data, says 1.31 cr women are beneficiaries of Rs 1,000 per month financial assistance.