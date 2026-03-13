Left Menu

Rajasthan's LPG Crisis: Opposition Demands Swift Government Action

Teekaram Jully, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, criticized the BJP government for its inadequacy amid the ongoing LPG crisis. He highlighted the impact on small traders and daily wage workers, demanding immediate financial assistance similar to past COVID-19 measures. Jully pointed to black marketing and administrative failure as exacerbating factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:31 IST
Rajasthan's LPG Crisis: Opposition Demands Swift Government Action
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan, a deepening LPG crisis has sparked controversy, with the Leader of Opposition, Teekaram Jully, condemning the state's BJP government for its handling of the situation. Jully claims the government has become 'invisible' amid the crisis, leaving small traders, street vendors, and daily wage workers in a precarious position.

Drawing parallels with the relief provided during the COVID-19 pandemic, Jully is demanding that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's administration offer similar financial assistance for those affected by the shortage. He criticized the absence of effective government intervention, noting that black marketing of LPG continues unchallenged.

The crisis has major economic ramifications, halting operations of nearly 10,000 CNG auto-rickshaws in Jaipur and affecting livelihoods across the state. Jully emphasized the disparate impact on affluent households and small businesses, stating that while the former might find alternatives, the latter struggle to sustain their enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026