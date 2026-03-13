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Veterans Find New Career Paths at Pune Job Fair

A job fair organized by the Directorate General Resettlement in Pune connected 620 ex-servicemen with 45 companies, offering nearly 2000 job opportunities. The event, inaugurated by Major Generals SBK Singh and Vishal Aggarwal, aimed to facilitate veterans' transition to civilian careers, highlighting their skills and industry needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:05 IST
Veterans Find New Career Paths at Pune Job Fair
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An employment fair designed for ex-servicemen was held at BEG & Centre in Kirkee, Pune on Friday, hosted by the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) under the Defence Ministry's Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare.

The event drew 620 ex-servicemen and 45 national and multinational companies, presenting around 2000 job opportunities across various industries. The fair was inaugurated by Major General SBK Singh and Major General Vishal Aggarwal.

Corporate representatives, such as Devendra Akolkar from L&T Defence, participated, while companies like JSW Steel and Wirtgen were among major recruiters. The fair served as a vital platform for veterans to exhibit their expertise, aligning with DGR's mission to assist veterans in establishing civilian careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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