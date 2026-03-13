Punjab's Industrial Renaissance: New Investments Herald a Bright Future

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has committed to turning the state into a major industrial and export hub, attracting investments worth over Rs 10,000 crore on the opening day of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026.

Notable companies like HMEL, Tata Steel, and others plan to expand operations in Punjab. AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal emphasized the state's achievement of Rs 1.50 lakh crore in investments over four years. The summit showcased opportunities for industrialists and fostered partnerships between the government and private sector.

Mann highlighted local entrepreneurship success stories, inviting investors with open arms and flexible policies. Emphasizing skill training aligned with industry needs, Mann aims to make Punjab a prominent investment destination, promoting innovation and technology-driven enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)