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Tragedy at Sea: Repatriation of Iranian Sailors

The bodies of 84 Iranian sailors killed in a U.S. submarine attack on the IRIS Dena warship near Sri Lanka will be repatriated. Arrangements have been made for their transport, yet challenges persist with international diplomatic efforts involved in the subsequent repatriation process of the survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:31 IST
Tragedy at Sea: Repatriation of Iranian Sailors
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The tragic aftermath of a U.S. submarine attack on the Iranian warship IRIS Dena has led to the repatriation of 84 Iranian sailors' bodies. These sailors lost their lives last week off Sri Lanka's coast in the midst of heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

On March 4th, the IRIS Dena was struck by a U.S. torpedo as it was returning from a naval exercise in India. The situation has led to diplomatic negotiations involving Iran, India, and Sri Lanka to facilitate the repatriation process and manage the survivors left in its wake.

The operation proceeds amidst an international backdrop, with a special flight scheduled for the transportation of the deceased and efforts underway to address the status of the surviving crew members from the associated ships, IRIS Lavan and IRIS Booshehr.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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