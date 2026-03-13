Tragedy at Sea: Repatriation of Iranian Sailors
The bodies of 84 Iranian sailors killed in a U.S. submarine attack on the IRIS Dena warship near Sri Lanka will be repatriated. Arrangements have been made for their transport, yet challenges persist with international diplomatic efforts involved in the subsequent repatriation process of the survivors.
The tragic aftermath of a U.S. submarine attack on the Iranian warship IRIS Dena has led to the repatriation of 84 Iranian sailors' bodies. These sailors lost their lives last week off Sri Lanka's coast in the midst of heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
On March 4th, the IRIS Dena was struck by a U.S. torpedo as it was returning from a naval exercise in India. The situation has led to diplomatic negotiations involving Iran, India, and Sri Lanka to facilitate the repatriation process and manage the survivors left in its wake.
The operation proceeds amidst an international backdrop, with a special flight scheduled for the transportation of the deceased and efforts underway to address the status of the surviving crew members from the associated ships, IRIS Lavan and IRIS Booshehr.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Repatriation of Fallen Iranian Sailors from Sri Lanka
Diplomatic Closure: Sri Lanka Repatriates Iranian Sailors' Bodies
Military Conflict Causes $10 Million Weekly Loss in Sri Lankan Tea Exports
Tensions Rise as Sri Lankan Court Orders Return of Iranian Sailors' Bodies
Gary Kirsten: Steering Sri Lanka Cricket to World Cup Success