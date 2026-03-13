Air India and Air India Express Navigate Turbulence in West Asia
Air India and Air India Express have announced plans to operate 80 flights, both scheduled and non-scheduled, to and from the West Asia region against the backdrop of ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran. Flights include scheduled services to Jeddah and Muscat, expanding operations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move amid regional conflict, Air India and Air India Express have scheduled 80 flights to and from West Asia on March 14. This decision comes as regional tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran disrupt aviation routes.
The airlines are set to operate 18 scheduled flights to Jeddah and Muscat, maintaining crucial international links despite the turmoil. In addition, 62 non-scheduled flights will connect the UAE and Saudi Arabia, pending the availability of slots at departure points.
Air India's operations include a round-trip from Delhi and two from Mumbai to Jeddah. Meanwhile, Air India Express plans routes including one flight each from Kozhikode and Mangaluru to Jeddah, and the continuation of scheduled services to Muscat from major Indian cities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Air India
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- Jeddah
- Muscat
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- conflict
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