Tragic Collision: Two Lives Lost in Airoli Accident

In a tragic road accident, two men lost their lives after their motorcycle collided with an excavator in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, on Friday morning.

The incident happened around 10am in Sector 14 when the excavator was crossing the road. Despite being rushed to the hospital, both men died during treatment.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act as the police initiate further investigations into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)