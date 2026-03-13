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Tragic Collision: Two Lives Lost in Airoli Accident

In Navi Mumbai's Airoli, a motorcycle collided with an excavator, leaving two men dead. The incident occurred at 10am in Sector 14 as the excavator crossed the road. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. Authorities have registered a case under relevant laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:48 IST
Tragic Collision: Two Lives Lost in Airoli Accident
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In a tragic road accident, two men lost their lives after their motorcycle collided with an excavator in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, on Friday morning.

The incident happened around 10am in Sector 14 when the excavator was crossing the road. Despite being rushed to the hospital, both men died during treatment.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act as the police initiate further investigations into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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