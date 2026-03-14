Tragic Loss in Operation Epic Fury: KC-135 Crash Claims Six American Lives
Six crew members of a KC-135 refuelling aircraft perished in a crash during Operation Epic Fury. The incident occurred in western Iraq under unclear circumstances. Despite not being caused by hostile fire, the crash has raised questions about the aging KC-135 fleet, highlighting its continued service despite recent accidents.
- Country:
- United States
In a somber announcement, the US military confirmed the death of six crew members aboard a KC-135 refuelling aircraft. The tragic crash occurred during Operation Epic Fury in western Iraq on Thursday.
The aircraft was supporting operations against Iran when it went down under unexplained circumstances. Despite an ongoing investigation, US Central Command has clarified that the crash was not due to hostile or friendly fire. The other aircraft involved, also a KC-135, managed to land safely in Israel.
The KC-135, a long-serving refuelling tanker for over 60 years, has faced several accidents in its operational history. As the Air Force transitions to newer models, concerns continue regarding the aging fleet's reliability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- KC-135
- refueling
- aircraft
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- US military
- Operation Epic Fury
- Iraq
- tanker
- accidents
- investigation
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