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Polish and Allied Airspace Defense Amid Russian Strikes

Polish and allied aircraft were deployed on Saturday to protect Polish airspace after Russian strikes in Ukraine. The Polish armed forces confirmed there was no violation of Polish airspace. The operations involved Polish and allied aviation ended without incident, ensuring the nation's air safety amid regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:50 IST
Polish and Allied Airspace Defense Amid Russian Strikes
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  • Poland

Polish and allied aircraft were swiftly deployed early Saturday morning to secure Polish airspace following Russian long-range aviation strikes targeting Ukraine, according to the armed forces of the NATO member nation.

The operational command of the armed forces, in a statement on X, confirmed that there was no breach of Polish airspace. The statement came after the conclusion of aviation operations conducted by Polish and allied forces.

The successful deployment and monitoring have ensured the nation's air safety amid ongoing regional tensions, demonstrating preparedness in safeguarding national territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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