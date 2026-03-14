Polish and Allied Airspace Defense Amid Russian Strikes

Polish and allied aircraft were swiftly deployed early Saturday morning to secure Polish airspace following Russian long-range aviation strikes targeting Ukraine, according to the armed forces of the NATO member nation.

The operational command of the armed forces, in a statement on X, confirmed that there was no breach of Polish airspace. The statement came after the conclusion of aviation operations conducted by Polish and allied forces.

The successful deployment and monitoring have ensured the nation's air safety amid ongoing regional tensions, demonstrating preparedness in safeguarding national territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)