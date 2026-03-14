Left Menu

Stranded Seafarers: Indian Sailors Navigate Perils in Persian Gulf

Stranded at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas for weeks, Indian seafarers face ominous threats from nearby drone attacks and regional tensions. With arduous waits for safe passage, these sailors, part of the world's third-largest maritime workforce, grapple with uncertainty while international negotiations attempt to secure their return home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:18 IST
Stranded Seafarers: Indian Sailors Navigate Perils in Persian Gulf
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stranded for weeks at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, 26-year-old Ambuj and his fellow seafarers are caught in the crossfire of geopolitical tensions. Nearby drone attacks and missile strikes have set vessels ablaze, with the Persian Gulf region caught in the ongoing conflict.

Among 23,000 Indian sailors working in the Gulf, the threat loomed over the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Crew members, contending with starboard nerves from drone sightings and interrupted Starlink communication, await safe passage amidst the clash between Iran and other nations.

Despite the risks, the Indian government is coordinating efforts for their safety. Iranian authorities have recently permitted Indian-flagged vessels to transit through the Strait, slowly paving the way for diplomatic resolutions in this critical maritime corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026