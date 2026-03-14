Stranded Seafarers: Indian Sailors Navigate Perils in Persian Gulf

Stranded for weeks at the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, 26-year-old Ambuj and his fellow seafarers are caught in the crossfire of geopolitical tensions. Nearby drone attacks and missile strikes have set vessels ablaze, with the Persian Gulf region caught in the ongoing conflict.

Among 23,000 Indian sailors working in the Gulf, the threat loomed over the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Crew members, contending with starboard nerves from drone sightings and interrupted Starlink communication, await safe passage amidst the clash between Iran and other nations.

Despite the risks, the Indian government is coordinating efforts for their safety. Iranian authorities have recently permitted Indian-flagged vessels to transit through the Strait, slowly paving the way for diplomatic resolutions in this critical maritime corridor.

(With inputs from agencies.)