Fortune City Unveils New Brand Identity: A Multifaceted Retail Revolution

In a significant shift, Fortune City, formerly a recognized textile marketplace in Erode, Tamil Nadu, is set to rebrand itself as a comprehensive lifestyle destination. The unveiling will occur on March 15, 2026, in the presence of key stakeholders and business partners.

Strategically located on the Coimbatore – Salem National Highway, Fortune City will inaugurate the Avenue Mall, a 4,00,000 sq. ft. retail space featuring both local and international brands. Lifestyle giants such as Parx and Jockey are among the new entrants, alongside a vibrant Family Entertainment Zone and an array of food outlets.

This rebranding effort marks Fortune City's transition from a textile trade hub to a multifaceted retail and lifestyle epicenter. Director DP Kumar highlights it as a milestone in positioning the area as a regional lifestyle hub, while S. Shriram of Miles2Go Consulting underscores the strategic value for brands aiming to enter emerging Tier-2 markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)