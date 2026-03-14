Vaishya Visionaries: Pillars of India's Economy
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma praised the Vaishya community's pivotal role in strengthening India's economy at the International Vaishya Mahasammelan. He highlighted their historical contributions and encouraged youth to engage in entrepreneurship. Emphasizing social and cultural ties, Sharma detailed government projects prioritizing societal development across various sectors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extolled the Vaishya community for its crucial role in fortifying India's economy during the International Vaishya Mahasammelan held recently.
Highlighting their enduring contributions, Sharma noted the community's historical significance and persistent influence in fields like handicrafts, gems, jewelry, textiles, and food industries in Rajasthan.
Sharma urged the youth to embrace entrepreneurship and pass on valuable business insights to future generations, emphasizing the government's commitment to development projects like improved irrigation and water supply systems.
- READ MORE ON:
- Vaishya
- community
- economy
- Rajasthan
- entrepreneurship
- Sharma
- history
- industries
- government
- development