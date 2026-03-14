Vaishya Visionaries: Pillars of India's Economy

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extolled the Vaishya community for its crucial role in fortifying India's economy during the International Vaishya Mahasammelan held recently.

Highlighting their enduring contributions, Sharma noted the community's historical significance and persistent influence in fields like handicrafts, gems, jewelry, textiles, and food industries in Rajasthan.

Sharma urged the youth to embrace entrepreneurship and pass on valuable business insights to future generations, emphasizing the government's commitment to development projects like improved irrigation and water supply systems.