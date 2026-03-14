Indian Ships Navigate War-Hit Strait of Hormuz
Two Indian ships, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, carrying 92,700 tonnes of LPG to Gujarat amid regional conflict. These are among the 24 vessels initially stranded due to the war. India coordinated diplomatically for this milestone, ensuring energy security amid shipping constraints.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic milestone, two Indian LPG carriers crossed the perilous Strait of Hormuz, marked by recent conflict, as disclosed by Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha. The ships, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, are en route to Gujarat's Mundra and Kandla ports, transporting 92,700 tonnes of essential LPG.
Struggles for safe passage have caused critical tensions for India's energy supply, amplified as 60% of the country's LPG is imported, mainly via the strategic strait. Ongoing regional hostilities between the US, Israel, and Iran led to significant hurdles within this vital maritime corridor.
Indian diplomacy has played a pivotal role in negotiations for vessel transit, with 28 Indian-flagged ships previously stranded. The government remains engaged with regional authorities to secure safe passage, a priority to shield India's energy stability and supply chain continuity.
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