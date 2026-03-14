Drukair Amplifies Regional Connectivity with New Flight Routes

Drukair, the national airline of Bhutan, has announced the reinstatement of its Paro to Bangkok route with stops in Guwahati, alongside the addition of a third weekly service on its Singapore route via the northeastern Indian city. The initiative reflects Drukair's strategy to expand its network and strengthen regional air ties.

The twice-weekly flights to Bangkok aim to restore a vital connection that has fostered tourism, healthcare, educational, and business traffic between Bhutan, India's northeastern states, and Thailand. Similarly, the increased frequency to Singapore caters to growing passenger demand, marking a stride in enhancing access to major international hubs.

Chief Executive Officer Tandi Wangchuk highlighted that these expansions are crucial for fostering tourism and facilitating cross-border exchanges. The flights also support India's 'Act East Policy' and assist the Gelephu Mindfulness City project in southern Bhutan. Enhanced connectivity is set to provide more flexible and efficient travel options, as added by representatives from Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)