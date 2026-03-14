Narendra Modi's Historic Development Push for Assam's Barak Valley
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled Rs 23,552 crore worth of development projects for Assam's Barak Valley, including a high-speed corridor to enhance connectivity. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the transformative impact on the region, noting advancements in transportation, infrastructure, and educational initiatives that address long-standing needs.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced development projects worth Rs 23,552 crore for Assam's Barak Valley, marking a significant milestone for the region. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the initiative as a 'historic day' for Assam, emphasizing the government's commitment to regional development.
The Prime Minister conducted the Bhumi Pujan for the 167 km Silchar High Speed Corridor and laid the foundation stone for the Silchar flyover and Patharkhandi Agricultural College. Sarma noted that the Silchar-Guwahati high-speed corridor would reduce travel time significantly, resolving frequent disruptions faced by the existing route.
The ambitious projects, including a state-of-the-art tunnel under the Brahmaputra River, have been launched under Modi's vision of improved connectivity and infrastructure. The Barak Valley will also witness robust upgrades in medical and educational facilities, with new institutions set to bolster local opportunities and address historical grievances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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