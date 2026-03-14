Left Menu

Tariff Trials: Trump's High-Stakes Revenue Recovery Plan

The Trump administration is intensifying efforts to regain $1.6 trillion in revenue lost due to Supreme Court's decision on tariffs. This involves new investigations under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act targeting various countries on issues like factory capacity and forced labor, with key hearings scheduled shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:51 IST
Tariff Trials: Trump's High-Stakes Revenue Recovery Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration is taking assertive steps to recoup approximately $1.6 trillion in tariff revenue lost after the Supreme Court nullified some of the president's import taxes. Experts suggest this task is feasible yet challenging, as the administration must now navigate complex legal pathways to impose replacement tariffs.

Key officials, like US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, have announced investigations into 16 economies, including the European Union, for possible government subsidies disadvantaging US manufacturing, and a separate inquiry into forced labor practices. These investigations fall under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act.

As hearings approach, the Trump administration seeks to hasten these inquiries before interim 10 percent duties lapse. Altogether, the effort underlines Trump's strategy of enhancing tariffs as crucial revenue sources, veering away from their historic role as protective measures for targeted industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026