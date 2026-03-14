Tariff Trials: Trump's High-Stakes Revenue Recovery Plan

The Trump administration is taking assertive steps to recoup approximately $1.6 trillion in tariff revenue lost after the Supreme Court nullified some of the president's import taxes. Experts suggest this task is feasible yet challenging, as the administration must now navigate complex legal pathways to impose replacement tariffs.

Key officials, like US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, have announced investigations into 16 economies, including the European Union, for possible government subsidies disadvantaging US manufacturing, and a separate inquiry into forced labor practices. These investigations fall under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act.

As hearings approach, the Trump administration seeks to hasten these inquiries before interim 10 percent duties lapse. Altogether, the effort underlines Trump's strategy of enhancing tariffs as crucial revenue sources, veering away from their historic role as protective measures for targeted industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)