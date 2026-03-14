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Kochi Metro's Water Revolution: Transforming Indian Urban Transport

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has submitted a comprehensive feasibility study for implementing water metro systems across India. The project, initiated by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, aims to replicate the success of Kochi's water metro, enhancing urban transport through sustainable waterway solutions in 18 Indian locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:43 IST
Kochi Metro's Water Revolution: Transforming Indian Urban Transport
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Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is spearheading a transformative project to introduce water metro systems across major Indian cities. A recently submitted feasibility study aims to replicate the success of Kochi's water metro, gaining strong public and international acclaim.

The initiative, backed by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, evaluated 18 Indian locations, covering diverse waterways such as rivers, canals, and coastal waters. Field surveys and technical assessments were conducted swiftly, underscoring the potential of sustainable water-based urban mobility solutions.

KMRL's efforts could position the institution as a national leader in water transport solutions, contributing significantly towards the development of integrated, efficient water transit systems. The study identifies extensive infrastructure requirements, including terminals and electric boats, for cities like Mumbai, Kollam, and Alappuzha, with ongoing evaluations for others, showcasing a vision for a new era in urban transit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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