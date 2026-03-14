Delhi Traffic Police Clears Congestion Near IGI Airport
The Delhi Traffic Police, in coordination with a multinational conglomerate and locals, conducted five enforcement drives near IGI Airport to remove road encroachments. Actions included issuing 331 e-challans, prosecuting 89 vehicles under VoCA, towing 63 vehicles, and removing nine hawkers to enhance traffic flow.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to alleviate congestion near the Indira Gandhi International Airport's domestic terminals, the Delhi Traffic Police undertook five special enforcement drives this week, officials announced Saturday.
In collaboration with a multinational conglomerate and residents of Mehram Nagar village, the initiative aimed at streamlining traffic for the airport's passengers and commuters. The vicinity of Mehram Nagar village, adjacent to Terminal 1, was a focal point for these operations.
Authorities tackled unauthorized hawkers and improperly parked vehicles that hindered traffic flow. The crackdown resulted in the issuance of 331 e-challans, prosecution of 89 vehicles under the Vehicle of Concerned Authority provisions, and the towing of 63 vehicles. Additionally, nine roadside hawkers were removed in the process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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