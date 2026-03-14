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Russian Air Defence Foils Drone Attacks on Moscow

Russian air defence units effectively intercepted 32 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow on a recent Saturday, according to Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. The intercepts occurred over eight hours, with Mayor Sobyanin updating via Telegram. The Russian Defence Ministry reported 37 drones intercepted in total in central and western Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:19 IST
Russian Air Defence Foils Drone Attacks on Moscow
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Russian air defence systems successfully thwarted an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, downing 32 drones throughout the day, as reported by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The drones were intercepted over an eight-hour duration starting around noon, stated Sobyanin on Telegram. Military crews are now examining the drone remnants at their crash sites.

The Russian Defence Ministry detailed subsequent intercepts, bringing the total to 37 drones targeted in central and western Russia within a concentrated three-hour window.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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