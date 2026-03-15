Swiss Neutrality in Action: Balancing Flight Requests

In a recent development, the Swiss government has made headlines by balancing its stance on neutrality with international pressure from the United States. Citing its stringent neutrality laws, Switzerland has rejected two Iran-related military flight requests from the U.S., while still permitting three others based on distinct purposes.

The Swiss neutrality law strictly prohibits overflights by parties to a conflict that serve a military objective. However, exemptions are made for humanitarian and medical transits, transporting wounded individuals, or flights disconnected from conflict activities. In this vein, Switzerland approved requests concerning two transportation flights and one maintenance aircraft.

Looking ahead, the Swiss government has expressed its commitment to maintaining this stance. Future overflight applications will only gain approval if they do not surpass normal traffic volumes and their purposes remain clear, thereby reinforcing Switzerland's commitment to its neutrality principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)