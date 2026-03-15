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Baby Forest Expands Network with Hospital Kiosks

Baby Forest, a Noida-based startup specializing in ayurvedic baby skincare products, plans to expand its sales network by opening 100 kiosks in premium babycare hospitals. The company targets a revenue of Rs 250 crore in the next five years, focusing on premium hospital and mall locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 10:17 IST
Baby Forest Expands Network with Hospital Kiosks
  • Country:
  • India

Baby Forest, a burgeoning name in the realm of ayurvedic baby skincare products, is significantly expanding its sales network by penetrating premium babycare hospitals with kiosk stores. This strategic move aims to open 100 kiosk-style outlets to cater to the niche clientele of these hospitals, underscoring a thoughtful expansion strategy spearheaded by Founder and CEO, Gagan Agarwal.

Based in Noida, the company has already established itself with independent mall stores in the National Capital and Bengaluru, and is now exploring more client-centric locations. Baby Forest envisions an ambitious revenue target of Rs 250 crore over the coming five years, focusing on premium audience access through strategic hospital partnerships in India.

The rationale for this approach, according to Agarwal, is the frequent hospital visits required early in a child's life, presenting a consistent opportunity for engagement with their premium products. As the company seeks bank funding for further expansion, Agarwal confirms that they will remain privately held, steering clear of the equity market for the foreseeable future.

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