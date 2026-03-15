Restaurants Innovate Amid LPG Shortage

Restaurants across the country are grappling with a shortage of LPG cylinders triggered by the West Asia conflict, but the industry is showing resilience by adapting swiftly. Many eateries have modified menus and embraced alternative cooking methods such as induction and wood-fired stoves.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO of the food delivery platform magicpin, stated that orders initially saw a decline but are recovering as restaurants adjust to supply constraints. The company is facilitating this transition by offering AI-enabled insights and plans to distribute induction stoves to affected partners.

Authorities have temporarily reintroduced kerosene and alternate fuels like coal for hotels and restaurants to mitigate the crisis. The move comes as rising black market prices and operational hurdles push restaurant owners to opt for less gas-intensive dishes and limited menus.

(With inputs from agencies.)