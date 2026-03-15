Navigating Turbulent Waters: Exporters Adapt Amid West Asia Crisis

Exporters are finding new ways to tackle the disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis, closely monitoring carriers, planning shipments early, and opting for alternative routes.

The export community is adjusting inventories, contracts, and schedules to boost flexibility. Measures like regular advisories, engaging with shipping lines, and dialogue with authorities are supporting industry resilience.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, are creating uncertainty about shipping costs and timelines. Experts foresee a decline in export orders to the region, with logistics costs rising due to rerouting and increased insurance premiums.

(With inputs from agencies.)