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Navigating Turbulent Waters: Exporters Adapt Amid West Asia Crisis

The ongoing crisis in West Asia is impacting the logistics and export sectors. Exporters are minimizing disruptions by adjusting shipping routes and inventory. Rising insurance premiums and longer transit times are increasing costs. Shipping to affected areas is declining, affecting several sectors including apparel and textiles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:43 IST
Navigating Turbulent Waters: Exporters Adapt Amid West Asia Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

Exporters are finding new ways to tackle the disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis, closely monitoring carriers, planning shipments early, and opting for alternative routes.

The export community is adjusting inventories, contracts, and schedules to boost flexibility. Measures like regular advisories, engaging with shipping lines, and dialogue with authorities are supporting industry resilience.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, are creating uncertainty about shipping costs and timelines. Experts foresee a decline in export orders to the region, with logistics costs rising due to rerouting and increased insurance premiums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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