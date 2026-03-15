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Qatar Grand Prix Rescheduled Amid Middle East Turmoil

The Qatar Grand Prix, initially set for April, has been postponed to November due to geopolitical unrest in the Middle East, MotoGP confirmed. U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran have disrupted travel in the Gulf, impacting major events. The Portuguese Grand Prix is now scheduled for November 22, with Valencia's finale on November 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:59 IST
Qatar Grand Prix Rescheduled Amid Middle East Turmoil
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The Qatar Grand Prix has been rescheduled from April to November, according to an announcement by MotoGP on Sunday. The decision comes amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The Lusail International Circuit was supposed to host the event as the fourth round of the 2026 championship from April 10-12. However, due to U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran affecting travel and transit in the region, the event has been postponed to November 8. This follows extensive scenario planning and calendar adjustments to minimize disruption to the MotoGP schedule.

With these changes, the Portuguese Grand Prix will now occur on November 22, and the season finale in Valencia will be on November 29. The situation has also impacted Formula One, with races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia canceled for April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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