Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao, a real estate startup specializing in commercial interiors, has secured almost USD 4 million in a new funding round. The Delhi-NCR-based firm aims to expand its platform, which focuses on interior designs and fit-outs for commercial real estate such as office and retail spaces.

The recent capital injection, valued at USD 70 million, comes from existing investor Lightspeed, alongside Mangum II and Medra Family. The funding round happened in two stages; the first in May-June of the previous year, and the second in January-February 2026. Initially, Officebanao had raised USD 6 million in seed capital from Lightspeed in 2023.

CEO Tushar Mittal, who has acquired the shares of co-founders Akshya Kumar and Divyanshu Sharma, says the company aims to track revenue growth to Rs 225 crore by the 2025-26 fiscal year. "The ambition is to create a comprehensive operating system for commercial interiors in India, focusing on data-driven and transparent service transformation," Mittal explained.