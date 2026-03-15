Delhi Metro: Backbone of Urban Mobility Hits Record Ridership in 2025

In 2025, Delhi Metro set a record by accommodating 235.8 crore passenger journeys, showcasing its indispensable role in Delhi-NCR's urban mobility, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) revealed on Sunday.

The extension of two new lines on the Pink and Magenta lines on March 8 has strengthened the network, enhancing connectivity across the national capital and its surroundings. Delhi Metro, already the largest operational metro network in the country, maintains one of the world's largest driverless metro systems.

According to Anuj Dayal, the network's growth and efficiency underscore its pivotal status. With over 416 kilometers and 303 stations, DMRC continues to drive the nation's burgeoning urban rail system, delighting 81.87 lakh passengers on a single day in August 2025.