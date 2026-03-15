Left Menu

Delhi Metro: Backbone of Urban Mobility Hits Record Ridership in 2025

In 2025, Delhi Metro recorded 235.8 crore passenger journeys, underscoring its importance in urban mobility. With new expansions on the Pink and Magenta lines, the network now extends over 416 kilometers, making it the backbone of public transport in Delhi-NCR. The network also boasts one of the world's largest driverless metro systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 15:47 IST
Delhi Metro: Backbone of Urban Mobility Hits Record Ridership in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2025, Delhi Metro set a record by accommodating 235.8 crore passenger journeys, showcasing its indispensable role in Delhi-NCR's urban mobility, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) revealed on Sunday.

The extension of two new lines on the Pink and Magenta lines on March 8 has strengthened the network, enhancing connectivity across the national capital and its surroundings. Delhi Metro, already the largest operational metro network in the country, maintains one of the world's largest driverless metro systems.

According to Anuj Dayal, the network's growth and efficiency underscore its pivotal status. With over 416 kilometers and 303 stations, DMRC continues to drive the nation's burgeoning urban rail system, delighting 81.87 lakh passengers on a single day in August 2025.

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026