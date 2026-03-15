Budget Concerns Loom Over Rural Development Initiatives

The recent parliamentary report highlights significant concerns about the budgetary allocation for the Department of Rural Development for the 2026-27 fiscal year. Although there's a 21% increase in the overall budget, most of it is designated for the new VB-GRAMG scheme.

The committee noted a stark reduction in funding for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other pivotal schemes, which may jeopardize ongoing rural development efforts. This allocation scenario is deemed inadequate and calls for urgent attention to prevent essential programs from floundering.

The panel recommends a strategic approach for future planning, urging consultations with state governments to ensure optimal fund allocation and usage while highlighting the gap between budgeted allocations and actual expenditures for the previous fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)