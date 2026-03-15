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Skyward Adjustments: Air India's Route Diversions Amid Middle East Tensions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has temporarily relaxed flight duty norms for Air India's long-haul flights due to extended routes caused by Middle East airspace restrictions. These adjustments, effective until April 30, are in response to longer flying hours on the Egypt route to Europe and North America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:30 IST
Skyward Adjustments: Air India's Route Diversions Amid Middle East Tensions
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In light of growing tensions in the Middle East, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued temporary relaxations regarding flight duty norms for Air India's long-haul flights. Sources disclosed that these changes, effective until April 30, accommodate longer flying hours as a result of Iranian and Iraqi airspace restrictions.

To address operational concerns, Air India has rerouted its European and North American flights through Egypt. This decision has resulted in extended flying hours, prompting the DGCA to adjust the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for pilots. The revised norms extend the Flight Time (FT) by 1.30 hours to a maximum of 11.30 hours, and the Flight Duty Period (FDP) by 1.45 hours to 11.45 hours.

These changes follow logistical challenges posed by the conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, which commenced on February 28. As airlines worldwide reduce operations, Air India's adherence to updated regulations remains crucial to ensuring flight safety and compliance in the region's complex airspace landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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