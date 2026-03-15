Left Menu

Punjab's Industrial Renaissance: A New Era of Investment and Innovation

Punjab is experiencing an industrial resurgence with significant investments in textiles, renewable energy, and education. The Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit showcased the state as an attractive investment hub under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s leadership, promising job creation and economic growth with over Rs 9,200 crore in announced investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:41 IST
Punjab's Industrial Renaissance: A New Era of Investment and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Punjab is poised for a transformative phase of industrial growth as the Nahar Group, led by Chairman Kamal Oswal, commits Rs 1,500 crore towards modernizing textile units and renewable energy projects, alongside establishing a data center in Mohali.

At the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026, Oswal emphasized the state's revival as an industrial hub, highlighting renewed investor confidence under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration. This revival is attracting both domestic and international investments, setting the stage for heightened economic activities and job generation.

Significant commitments were announced from various industry leaders, including Rs 950 crore from Plaksha University for educational innovation and a substantial Rs 1,000 crore investment from Tynor's MD, P J Singh. Ajay Datani of Sanatan Polycot and Amit Thapar of Ganga Acrowools Ltd echoed optimism for Punjab's industrial future, while Ashish Kumar of Vervio India underscored the role of farmers in the state's economic resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026