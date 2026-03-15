Punjab's Industrial Renaissance: A New Era of Investment and Innovation

Punjab is poised for a transformative phase of industrial growth as the Nahar Group, led by Chairman Kamal Oswal, commits Rs 1,500 crore towards modernizing textile units and renewable energy projects, alongside establishing a data center in Mohali.

At the Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit 2026, Oswal emphasized the state's revival as an industrial hub, highlighting renewed investor confidence under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration. This revival is attracting both domestic and international investments, setting the stage for heightened economic activities and job generation.

Significant commitments were announced from various industry leaders, including Rs 950 crore from Plaksha University for educational innovation and a substantial Rs 1,000 crore investment from Tynor's MD, P J Singh. Ajay Datani of Sanatan Polycot and Amit Thapar of Ganga Acrowools Ltd echoed optimism for Punjab's industrial future, while Ashish Kumar of Vervio India underscored the role of farmers in the state's economic resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)