Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Dubai International Airport

A fire erupted near Dubai International Airport on Monday, stemming from a drone attack, as confirmed by the Dubai Media Office. Authorities reported no injuries in the incident.

The attack targeted a fuel tank, and firefighting teams swiftly worked to control the blaze. This marks the latest in over 2,000 drone and missile attacks in the Gulf region, following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran initiated on February 28. Strategic sites such as diplomatic missions and oil infrastructures have been frequent targets.

The United Arab Emirates, a notable ally of Israel post-2020 normalization, has borne significant impact from these attacks. The broader Gulf region has also experienced similar assaults, unanimously condemning Iran for the hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)