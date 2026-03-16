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Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Dubai International Airport

A drone attack near Dubai International Airport led to a fire, quickly addressed by authorities, with no injuries reported. The incident is part of over 2,000 similar attacks in the Gulf since February, targeting various strategic points, primarily impacting the UAE and other Gulf Arab states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 06:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 06:42 IST
Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Dubai International Airport
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A fire erupted near Dubai International Airport on Monday, stemming from a drone attack, as confirmed by the Dubai Media Office. Authorities reported no injuries in the incident.

The attack targeted a fuel tank, and firefighting teams swiftly worked to control the blaze. This marks the latest in over 2,000 drone and missile attacks in the Gulf region, following the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran initiated on February 28. Strategic sites such as diplomatic missions and oil infrastructures have been frequent targets.

The United Arab Emirates, a notable ally of Israel post-2020 normalization, has borne significant impact from these attacks. The broader Gulf region has also experienced similar assaults, unanimously condemning Iran for the hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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