Drone Attack Spurs Flight Suspensions at Dubai Airport

A drone attack near Dubai International Airport on Monday resulted in a fire outbreak, leading authorities to temporarily suspend flights. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to a statement from the Dubai media office on X, the attack affected one of the airport's fuel tanks. Emirates airline also announced a suspension of flights to and from Dubai due to the incident.

Since the breakout of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, Gulf Arab states, including the UAE which normalized relations with Israel in 2020, have faced over 2,000 missile and drone attacks targeting vital infrastructure and locations. The UAE and other states condemn Iran for these aggressive acts.