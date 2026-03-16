China's Economic Resilience Amidst Global Tensions

China's economy has entered the year on a solid footing, marked by a significant quickening in factory output and a rebound in retail sales and investment for January and February. These trends offer early optimism for policymakers amidst the geopolitical uncertainties sparked by the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed a 6.3% increase in industrial output compared to the previous year, surpassing analysts' expectations. This upturn dovetails with a surge in demand for AI-related exports. Nevertheless, geopolitical tensions, along with global trade and energy market vulnerabilities, pose risks to this upward trajectory.

Retail sales experienced a notable jump of 2.8%, buoyed significantly by February's Lunar New Year holiday celebrations. Although overall data indicate positive momentum, challenges persist, including fragile consumer confidence and a modest rise in the unemployment rate, highlighting ongoing economic pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)