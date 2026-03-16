Gulf Investment Surge in Africa's Renewable Energy: A Strategic Move

Despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, sovereign wealth funds from the Gulf region remain committed to renewable energy investments in Africa, analysts reveal. These investments are propelled by strong economic strategies and the continent's rising energy demand due to its rapid urbanization and role in global supply chains.

A report by the Clean Air Task Force highlights that over $101.9 billion from Gulf nations has been directed towards Africa's renewable sector through 2024. Investment is concentrated mostly in North, Southern, and East Africa, with West Africa receiving less attention. This trend is seen as strategic, with Gulf investors looking to capitalize on Africa's substantial power deficits.

Such investment strategies also align with Middle Eastern countries' efforts to diversify their economies away from oil dependency, as demonstrated by disruptions from the Iran conflict potentially advancing the renewable energy case. This shift reflects a broader adaptation to the global clean energy transition and the need for robust and diversified energy portfolios.

(With inputs from agencies.)