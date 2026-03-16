Eco Assure: A Revolutionary Add-on for Commercial Vehicle Insurance

Bajaj General Insurance Limited has announced the launch of Eco Assure, a new add-on cover specifically designed for commercial vehicle owners. This initiative aims to mitigate repair costs and ensure uninterrupted operation of vehicles critical to India's logistics and transport sectors.

The Eco Assure add-on provides broad repair coverage with options like Eco Assure Essential and Eco Assure Advantage, both offering significant benefits such as depreciation waivers and paintwork coverage. It also includes towing support and retrieval assistance for vehicles in difficult locations, ensuring extensive protection against operational risks.

This product launch reflects Bajaj General Insurance's ongoing commitment to addressing the practical challenges faced by commercial vehicle owners. By offering flexible and comprehensive solutions, the company enhances its motor insurance portfolio, reinforcing resilience and confidence for vehicle operators across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)