Scoobee Unveils AI-Powered Safety Tech for School Transport in Karnataka

In a significant stride for road safety, Bengaluru's innovator, Scoobee, has launched an avant-garde AI Dashcam and Alcohol Detection System, designed to enhance the safety of school transportation in Karnataka. This cutting-edge system aims to mitigate risks posed by intoxicated drivers and ensure secure commuting for schoolchildren.

The launch of this revolutionary technology occurred at the esteemed Karnataka Rajya Khaasagi Shaala Vahana Chaalakara Samavesha 2026 in Bangalore. It represents a crucial advancement in school transport safety and has garnered support from prominent state leaders, highlighting its potential to drastically reduce accidents.

Scoobee's integrated system seamlessly combines AI-driven monitoring and mandatory pre-start breath tests, enhancing accountability. The AI dashcam actively monitors driver behavior, alerting authorities to safety threats in real-time. Recent checks revealed substantial risks, with a percentage of drivers testing positive for alcohol. In a state battling high accident rates, such innovations are indispensable.

The inaugural event, attended by former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C. N. Ashwath Narayan, alongside other key officials, underscored the initiative's significance. Leaders praised Scoobee's technology for its proactive approach to child safety on roads, promising grants to expand these crucial safety measures.

Scoobee, part of Bengaluru's OpsPod, aims to fill critical safety gaps by embedding these technologies directly into vehicles, providing preemptive safety over post-incident responses. This shift promises enhanced peace of mind for schools, parents, and transport operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)