IndiGo and Adani Team Up for Enhanced Airport Shopping Experience

IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) have forged a strategic alliance, unveiling a novel opportunity for IndiGo BluChip members to accrue rewards through duty-free shopping at airports managed by AAHL. BluChip members can now earn five points for every Rs 100 spent on pre-booked duty-free purchases made via the Adani platform.

The initiative allows travelers to explore, reserve, and pay for products online, collecting their items with ease upon departure at the airport. Neetan Chopra, Chief Digital and Information Officer at IndiGo, highlighted the collaboration as a step towards enhancing their loyalty program's appeal. "Our partnership with Adani Duty Free strengthens our mission to provide meaningful rewards beyond flights, transforming each journey into a beneficial experience for our customers," he remarked.

Suchit Bansal, CEO - Non-Aero at AAHL, expressed enthusiasm about integrating IndiGo's network with Adani's duty-free offerings. "We are redefining airport shopping by integrating digital discovery with pre-order ease through the Adani platform," Bansal stated. He noted that the collaboration aims to deliver a more connected travel retail experience for millions of travelers across India.

Through a dedicated portal, customers can link their BluChip ID to earn points within 24-48 hours after completing purchases. Duty-free shops participating in the scheme are available at several airports, with plans for expansion, enhancing the overall travel experience through digital, loyalty, and retail integration.

Currently, duty-free stores are operational in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Mangaluru, and Lucknow, with plans for Guwahati's LGBIA and Navi Mumbai International Airport. IndiGo, India's largest airline, operates over 2,000 daily flights worldwide. Meanwhile, AAHL, overseeing eight airports, is India's largest private airport operator, reflecting a joint effort to bolster digital travel ecosystems.