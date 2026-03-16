NODWIN Gaming Launches Pre-IPO Fundraising, Strengthens Leadership

NODWIN Gaming has commenced a pre-IPO fundraising round, with aims to bolster its global presence. The company plans to utilize a mix of primary issuance for expansion and strategic buyouts, and a secondary sale to offer liquidity for existing shareholders.

As part of its leadership enhancement, NODWIN has welcomed Arnd Benninghoff to its board of directors. Benninghoff, known for his role as Executive Vice President of Gaming at Modern Times Group, will be pivotal in steering strategic investments and portfolio expansion.

Notably, NODWIN reported a return to EBITDA profitability, boasting a 42% increase in year-on-year revenue, achieving USD 58.5 million within the first nine months of FY 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)