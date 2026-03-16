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NODWIN Gaming Launches Pre-IPO Fundraising, Strengthens Leadership

NODWIN Gaming has started a pre-IPO fundraising round and appointed Arnd Benninghoff to its board. The funding will drive global expansion through growth and acquisitions. The company, now EBITDA profitable, reported significant revenue growth. Benninghoff is Executive VP at MTG, leading strategic investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:11 IST
NODWIN Gaming Launches Pre-IPO Fundraising, Strengthens Leadership
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NODWIN Gaming has commenced a pre-IPO fundraising round, with aims to bolster its global presence. The company plans to utilize a mix of primary issuance for expansion and strategic buyouts, and a secondary sale to offer liquidity for existing shareholders.

As part of its leadership enhancement, NODWIN has welcomed Arnd Benninghoff to its board of directors. Benninghoff, known for his role as Executive Vice President of Gaming at Modern Times Group, will be pivotal in steering strategic investments and portfolio expansion.

Notably, NODWIN reported a return to EBITDA profitability, boasting a 42% increase in year-on-year revenue, achieving USD 58.5 million within the first nine months of FY 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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