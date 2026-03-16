Glenmark Gears Up for 2026 Launch of Potassium Phosphates Injection in the US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc USA has officially announced the forthcoming launch of its Potassium Phosphates Injection USP, which will be available in March 2026. The product will be offered in quantities of 15 mmol P / 22 mEq K per 5 mL, 45 mmol P / 66 mEq K per 15 mL single-dose vials, and a 150 mmol P / 220 mEq K per 50 mL Pharmacy Bulk Package Vial.

The pharmaceutical firm highlighted that its Potassium Phosphates Injection USP is both bioequivalent and therapeutically similar to the reference drug supplied by Fresenius Kabi, which dominates the current market. With the US sales for such injections reaching approximately $50.7 million in the past year, Glenmark aims to establish a competitive foothold in the market.

Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head of North America at Glenmark, emphasized the strategic expansion of their product portfolio with this launch, underlining their dedication to providing patients with high-quality, affordable injectable options. Kikuchi expressed optimism about this addition to their lineup and its impact on the healthcare industry.