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Leadership Shuffles at Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association

The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) announces leadership changes. Arun Mammen is re-elected as Chairman, while Rajarshi Moitra is the new Vice Chairman. Sanjay Chatterjee is promoted to Director General, succeeding Rajiv Budhraja. ATMA represents the $12 billion Indian tyre industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:17 IST
Leadership Shuffles at Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association
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The Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) has announced significant changes in its top leadership positions. Arun Mammen, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of MRF Ltd, has been re-elected as Chairman of the organization. Mammen will continue to lead ATMA, which represents the thriving automotive tyre industry in India.

In addition to Mammen's re-election, Rajarshi Moitra, Managing Director of Bridgestone India Pvt Ltd, has been appointed as the new Vice Chairman of ATMA. The changes were revealed in a statement from the association, emphasizing the strategic direction the national industry body is taking for the coming years.

Sanjay Chatterjee, formerly the Assistant Director General of ATMA, has been promoted to Director General, filling the role previously held by Rajiv Budhraja, who will retire on March 31, 2026. Since its inception in 1975, ATMA has been a major representative of the $12 billion Indian tyre sector, with a membership that includes both domestic and international tyre companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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